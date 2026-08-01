Union Health Minister JP Nadda holds NEET-PG 2026 review meeting
India
Union health minister JP Nadda just held a review meeting for NEET-PG 2026, following all the buzz about paper leaks and cheating in national entrance exams.
He stressed that this year's process needs to be secure, transparent, and student-friendly.
Nadda reassures students, urges tighter security
Nadda asked officials to tighten security and make sure the exam runs smoothly for everyone.
He also told students not to get caught up in social media rumors, reassuring them that strong safeguards are in place.
This review is part of a bigger government push to rebuild trust in competitive exams after recent controversies.