Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda reviews NEET UG counseling overhaul

Now, you'll only need to show up in person once after your seat is allotted. If you pick the Freeze option, that's when you verify documents and pay fees.

Choosing Float lets you handle upgrades online: no need to hand over original papers or pay extra until the final round.

There's also a new online resignation feature if you want to withdraw your seat, digital verification for NRI applicants, and improved support for candidates with disabilities.

All these updates are meant to make the whole process simpler and more transparent.