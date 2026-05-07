Union Health Minister Nadda to launch ₹600cr Andhra medical facilities

Andhra CCBs add ICUs maternity dialysis

These CCBs will bring much-needed ICUs, maternity wards, isolation spaces, and beds for dialysis patients, 22 blocks offering 50 beds.

Narasaraopeta and Tenali are getting even bigger blocks with 75 and 100 beds.

Plus, Kakinada's Government General Hospital is set for a ₹35 crore upgrade after a recent inspection by State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

Overall, it means better care and more advanced facilities for people across the state.