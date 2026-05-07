Union Health Minister Nadda to launch ₹600cr Andhra medical facilities
Big upgrade coming to Andhra Pradesh's hospitals: Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to launch new medical facilities worth ₹600 crore on May 14.
This move, under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, will add 1,275 beds through 24 critical-care blocks (CCBs) spread across major cities like Tenali, Anakapalli, and Hindupur.
Andhra CCBs add ICUs maternity dialysis
These CCBs will bring much-needed ICUs, maternity wards, isolation spaces, and beds for dialysis patients, 22 blocks offering 50 beds.
Narasaraopeta and Tenali are getting even bigger blocks with 75 and 100 beds.
Plus, Kakinada's Government General Hospital is set for a ₹35 crore upgrade after a recent inspection by State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.
Overall, it means better care and more advanced facilities for people across the state.