Union Health Ministry mandates QR codes on certain medicines India Jun 25, 2026

Big update from the Union Health Ministry: soon, certain medicines will need QR codes on their packaging.

This move is all about making it easier to track medicines and spot fakes, especially for vaccines, narcotics, psychotropic drugs, and anticancer medicines, with a deadline of July 1, 2027, while antimicrobials have a separate deadline of July 1, 2028.