Union Home Ministry meets Ladakh leaders in Leh, resuming talks
India
The Union Home Ministry is sitting down with Ladakh leaders in Leh this Friday to pick up where earlier talks left off.
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chair Sajjad Kargili said they will be reviewing past discussions and trying to sort out any issues that are still hanging.
Ladakh demands legislature and Article 371
Additional MHA secretary Lokhande Prashant Sitaram will lead the meeting, but LAB member Sonam Wangchuk will not be there (he is in Delhi on a hunger strike).
The big asks from Ladakh groups? A local legislative body with real power over officials and constitutional protections like Article 371, which were missing from previous agreements.
Frustration over these gaps has already led to protests and shutdowns across the region.