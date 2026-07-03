Union Home Ministry meets Ladakh leaders in Leh, resuming talks

Ladakh demands legislature and Article 371

Additional MHA secretary Lokhande Prashant Sitaram will lead the meeting, but LAB member Sonam Wangchuk will not be there (he is in Delhi on a hunger strike).

The big asks from Ladakh groups? A local legislative body with real power over officials and constitutional protections like Article 371, which were missing from previous agreements.

Frustration over these gaps has already led to protests and shutdowns across the region.