Union home ministry vets over 10,700 posts for Delhi fire
Delhi's fire department is about to grow in a major way: more than 10,700 new jobs have just been technically vetted by the Union home ministry.
This means the team could jump from 3,175 to nearly 14,000 personnel.
Right now, the department is stretched thin with only 2,500 staff across 71 stations, so this boost should help tackle their huge manpower gap.
Delhi plan adds 3,546 hazmat roles
The plan adds 3,546 specialized roles for handling hazardous materials and tough emergencies like chemical or nuclear incidents.
There are also new positions for training and supervision.
If shifts move from 24-hour shifts to a standard eight-hour system, even more staff will be needed, 27,369 total.
The goal? Better emergency response and less burnout for Delhi's firefighters as the city keeps growing fast.