Union housing ministry splits into Delhi and national urban departments
India
Big update: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs just split into two to make things work more smoothly.
The new Department of Capital Development will focus only on Delhi stuff: think managing government properties, the DDA, and running the Delhi Metro and NCR transport.
Meanwhile, the Department of Urban Development will handle major national projects like Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, and climate change initiatives.
D Thara and Satendra Singh appointed
IAS officer D Thara steps in as Secretary for Delhi's department, while Satendra Singh takes over the national schemes side.
And in a bit of government tidying up, all stationery and printing duties have shifted to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to keep things streamlined.