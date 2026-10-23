Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new AI consultation paper
India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just shared that a new consultation paper on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the way.
This paper will ask for feedback from everyone, including citizens, industry folks, and experts, about how AI can help the economy and what safety issues we should watch out for.
Vaishnaw pointed out that AI is already everywhere, like in banking and manufacturing.
Ashwini Vaishnaw urges global AI rules
Vaishnaw emphasized that countries leading in AI need to work together to set global rules that keep AI focused on people and firmly under human control.
He also mentioned a big tech goal: by 2028, India aims to design, make, and brand its own mobile phones.
It's all about balancing responsible AI regulation with boosting India's role in global tech.