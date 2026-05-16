Union Minister Bandi Sanjay turns son in to Hyderabad police India May 16, 2026

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay turned his son in to Hyderabad police on May 16 after the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with allegations involving a minor.

The case, registered following a complaint, has quickly become a talking point across political and social circles.