Union Minister Bandi Sanjay turns son in to Hyderabad police
India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay turned his son in to Hyderabad police on May 16 after the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with allegations involving a minor.
The case, registered following a complaint, has quickly become a talking point across political and social circles.
Hyderabad police probe, sources say cooperating
Hyderabad police have started looking into the allegations, and while Sanjay hasn't made a public statement yet, people close to him say he's cooperating fully.