Union minister Bhagirath Choudhary returns 99L subsidy for cucumber farm
India
Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary has given back a ₹99 lakh subsidy he received for his cucumber farm, which was part of a government scheme supporting commercial horticulture projects.
His farm was one of 467 approved by the National Horticulture Board in 2025, with the scheme offering up to 50% funding for vegetable and flower cultivation.
Ramnath Thakur: NHB lacks conflict rules
The news came out in Parliament after an MP asked about subsidies given to public officials.
Minister of State Ramnath Thakur explained that Choudhary had communicated that he refunded the subsidy.
He also admitted that NHB guidelines do not really address conflicts of interest or recusal when officials or their families apply (something highlighted by recent investigations into similar cases).