Union minister explains how youth can lead 'Viksit Bharat @2047'
India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh says the "Viksit Bharat @ 2047" initiative is all about building a developed India by 2047, with young people leading the way.
The plan leans on science, tech, and innovation, while pushing for youth-focused policies and research opportunities.
More jobs, startup support, and skills investment
If you're a student or young professional, this vision is designed with you in mind—think more jobs, support for startups (over 2 lakh already launched), and big investments in skills like AI and rural development.
With programs like Atal Innovation Mission and Skill India, the government hopes to create millions of jobs and give youth real influence over how the country grows.