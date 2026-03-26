Union minister gets threat call; probe reveals shocking details
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary received a threatening phone call on March 18, where the caller knew his travel plans and made some serious threats.
Delhi Police are now investigating after Chaudhary's assistant reported the incident.
Caller mentally unfit, struggling with personal issues
Police traced the call to a 34-year-old man in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
He has no criminal history and is described as mentally unfit and struggling with personal issues.
The man reportedly found Chaudhary's details online and didn't actually know him.
Weapons mentioned in threat
The caller mentioned weapons during the threat, which raised security concerns for Chaudhary.
There was also a report of a suspicious vehicle near his home earlier, but police haven't linked it to this case.
Investigators are still looking into how sensitive information about the minister got out to make sure he stays safe.