Union minister gets threat call; probe reveals shocking details

Police traced the call to a 34-year-old man in Murshidabad, West Bengal . He has no criminal history and is described as mentally unfit and struggling with personal issues. The man reportedly found Chaudhary's details online and didn't actually know him.

Weapons mentioned in threat

The caller mentioned weapons during the threat, which raised security concerns for Chaudhary.

There was also a report of a suspicious vehicle near his home earlier, but police haven't linked it to this case.

Investigators are still looking into how sensitive information about the minister got out to make sure he stays safe.