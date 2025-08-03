Next Article
Union minister kickstarts 29 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh
Big road upgrade for Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just kicked off 29 National Highway projects, covering 272km and costing over ₹5,233 crore.
The launch event in Mangalagiri saw Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders joining in to mark the occasion.
Gadkari says roads will help connect cities, cut transport costs
These new highways are set to make travel smoother and safer—especially around accident-prone spots and railway crossings.
They'll help connect both cities and rural areas, cut down on transport costs, and support faster movement of goods.
Plus, with India's logistics costs already dropping thanks to better roads, the government is betting big on infrastructure to boost growth across the state.