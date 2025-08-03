Next Article
Delhi: Overnight rain leads to waterlogging, flight delays
Delhi woke up to heavy overnight rain on Sunday, August 3, 2025, leaving major spots like Connaught Place and Minto Bridge waterlogged.
The downpour slowed down road traffic and led to 62 flight delays and four cancelations at Delhi airport by mid-morning.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates
If you're heading out or catching a flight, expect delays—monsoon chaos is real right now.
IMD hadn't flagged a big alert for Delhi, but the weather's caused flooding and travel headaches across northern India.
People in red and orange alert zones should keep an eye on updates and stay safe.