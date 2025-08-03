You need to register online before visiting Mussoorie now

Planning a trip to Mussoorie after August 1, 2025? Heads up—you'll need to register online before you go. The new rule is all about keeping the hill station from getting overcrowded and protecting its natural vibe as tourist numbers keep climbing.

How to register for your trip Just hop onto the Uttarakhand Tourism website, fill in your details (like travel plans and vehicle info), and verify with an OTP.

You'll get a QR code—don't lose it! You'll need to show it at entry points, tourist spots, and hotels.

Hotels will also check your QR code Hotels now have to check your QR code when you check in. No last-minute registrations allowed, so plan ahead.

This should make things smoother for everyone and help keep Mussoorie beautiful for future visits.