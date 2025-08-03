NewsBytes Explainer: Indigenous protests against mega dam in Arunachal Pradesh

Tensions rise as locals fear displacement, ecological damage

The Adi tribes warn the dam could force over 150,000 people from their homes and drown 27 villages—including historic sites.

Locals want honest talks with authorities and worry that big Chinese dams upstream might mess with water flow and flood risks.

With police crackdowns on protests and no response yet from the NHPC (the company behind the project), this clash highlights tough questions about clean energy, indigenous rights, and protecting fragile environments.