PM to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru on August 10

Phase-3 expansion to ease commute for over 25 lakh people

If you live, work, or study in southern Bengaluru or Electronic City, this could seriously upgrade your commute.

The project just got safety clearance.

And there's more: by 2029, Phase-3 will add two new corridors (over 44km!) with double-decker tracks—helping nearly 25 lakh people get around faster and making city travel way less stressful.