Next Article
PM to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru on August 10
Big news for Bengaluru commuters—Prime Minister Modi is set to open the new Metro Yellow Line on August 10 and kick off work on a major Phase-3 expansion.
The Yellow Line, stretching 19.15km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations, is designed to cut down traffic jams at hotspots like Silk Board and make daily rides smoother for about eight lakh people.
Phase-3 expansion to ease commute for over 25 lakh people
If you live, work, or study in southern Bengaluru or Electronic City, this could seriously upgrade your commute.
The project just got safety clearance.
And there's more: by 2029, Phase-3 will add two new corridors (over 44km!) with double-decker tracks—helping nearly 25 lakh people get around faster and making city travel way less stressful.