Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off major routes India Aug 03, 2025

Relentless rain since June 20 has shut down over 400 roads across Himachal Pradesh, cutting off major routes in Mandi and making it tough to reach Kullu-Manali.

Flash floods hit the Malana-II Hydropower project, sweeping vehicles into the river, while a bridge in Hamirpur was damaged by rising waters.

Una district saw a huge 260.8mm of rain—so much that educational institutions in Una had to close.