Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off major routes
Relentless rain since June 20 has shut down over 400 roads across Himachal Pradesh, cutting off major routes in Mandi and making it tough to reach Kullu-Manali.
Flash floods hit the Malana-II Hydropower project, sweeping vehicles into the river, while a bridge in Hamirpur was damaged by rising waters.
Una district saw a huge 260.8mm of rain—so much that educational institutions in Una had to close.
Losses estimated at ₹1,692 crore
The damage from these rains is massive: losses are estimated at ₹1,692 crore, with around 1,600 homes affected.
Sadly, 101 people have lost their lives and 36 are still missing.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited hard-hit areas to check on families, while Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the government is focused on safety and working hard to get things back to normal.