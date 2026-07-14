Union minister Kiren Rijiju flies to Qatar to pay respects
India
Union minister Kiren Rijiju has flown to Qatar to officially pay respects after the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country for 18 years.
Sheikh Hamad, often called the "Father Emir," died on July 12. During his time in charge, Qatar became a global leader in energy and diplomacy, especially as one of the top exporters of liquefied natural gas.
India lowers flags for Sheikh Hamad
Qatar marked a national day of mourning on July 13. India joined in by lowering flags at places like Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House.
Prime Minister Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a "visionary leader" who helped modernize Qatar and build strong ties with India, showing real respect for his legacy.