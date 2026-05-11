Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches MLFF tolling on Delhi UER-II
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just rolled out a new multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).
This means you can now drive through tolls without stopping, thanks to tech like automatic number plate recognition and FASTag.
The system first launched in Gujarat and is now making travel smoother in Delhi.
MLFF eases traffic, FASTag 72-hour notice
The MLFF setup is all about cutting down traffic jams, saving travel time, and making your drive more fuel-efficient while reducing emissions.
With fewer manual checks, traffic keeps moving and getting around Delhi (and nearby areas) gets easier.
Just remember to keep your FASTag loaded; if you miss a payment, you'll get an electronic notice to clear it within 72 hours.