Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises VAHAN SARATHI fixes, PUC checks

Centre tells NIC to fix bugs

NIC has been told to sort out the software bugs within a week.

Kerala will also step up PUC certificate verification to keep pollution in check.

The Center has greenlit data sharing from highway cameras and weigh-in-motion devices, aiming for full automation in a year.

Plus, Kerala got immediate approvals for new driver training centers and the Centre extended full support for the hydrogen-powered transport pilot, so expect smarter roads soon!