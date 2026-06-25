Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises VAHAN SARATHI fixes, PUC checks
Kerala's transport system is getting a much-needed upgrade, thanks to some fresh support from the central government.
After meeting with Kerala's Transport Minister C.P. John, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised quick fixes for software glitches (like VAHAN and SARATHI), smoother e-challan integration, and better checks on Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, especially those issued by centers in other states for Kerala-registered vehicles.
Centre tells NIC to fix bugs
NIC has been told to sort out the software bugs within a week.
Kerala will also step up PUC certificate verification to keep pollution in check.
The Center has greenlit data sharing from highway cameras and weigh-in-motion devices, aiming for full automation in a year.
Plus, Kerala got immediate approvals for new driver training centers and the Centre extended full support for the hydrogen-powered transport pilot, so expect smarter roads soon!