Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Mumbai-Pune Expressway pothole-free 27 years
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has remained pothole-free for 27 years.
Speaking at Pune's "Festival of Thinkers," he responded to online criticism after a landslide near Tunnel 2 of the Missing Link entrance in July, clarifying that this section was a Maharashtra government project.
Nitin Gadkari urges AI/drones Pune ₹60,000cr
Gadkari shared that future road projects should use advanced tech like AI and drones for better maintenance.
He also highlighted ₹60,000 crore worth of projects planned for the city to meet Pune's future infrastructure needs while keeping sustainability in focus.
His message: Think long-term and balance growth with caring for the environment.