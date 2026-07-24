Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils ₹1.04L/cr for 2,105km Delhi-NCR highways
Big changes are coming to Delhi-NCR roads.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a huge ₹1.04 lakh crore plan to build and upgrade 2,105km of highways, all aimed at cutting down those never-ending traffic jams.
Easing bottlenecks in South Delhi is a top priority, especially with the city's growing population and cars.
Corridor tunnel and road upgrades planned
Key projects include a new six-lane corridor linking DND Flyway, Faridabad, and Sonha, plus a major tunnel at Shiv Murti connecting Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) & NH 48 with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj.
Upgrades are also planned for busy stretches like Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.
Final costs and timelines will be set after detailed studies, but all work will follow the PM Gati Shakti plan for smoother travel.