Union minister Pabitra Margherita hails Assam UCC, minorities voice concern
India
Assam's plan for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has stirred up a lively debate.
Union minister Pabitra Margherita calls it a tribute to Nari Shakti and feels confident people will support it.
But minority voices, like Emran Hussain Khandakar from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, worry the UCC could change how religious laws and traditions work.
Emran Hussain Khandakar defends Quranic marriage
Khandakar points out that Islamic marriage laws are rooted in the Quran and should be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.
He believes decisions about marriage and divorce need input from legal experts, religious scholars, and community leaders.
He also says India's secular framework must be respected, and argues education has already helped reduce issues like polygamy.