Union minister Pralhad Joshi warns restaurants against mandatory service charges
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just called out restaurants for adding mandatory service charges to your bill, especially in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
He warned that places caught breaking the rules could face hefty fines and a hit to their reputation.
CCPA fined Chaayos, forced charges illegal
Joshi urged restaurants to update their billing systems and reminded everyone that forced service charges are actually illegal under the Consumer Protection Act.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has already fined Chaayos and passed orders against Fiesta Barbeque Nation for this.
If you spot a restaurant sneaking in a mandatory charge, you can report it through the National Consumer Helpline (1915) or email, with proof.
Voluntary tips are still cool; it's the forced fees that aren't okay.