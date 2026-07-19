Union minister Pralhad Joshi warns restaurants against mandatory service charges

Joshi urged restaurants to update their billing systems and reminded everyone that forced service charges are actually illegal under the Consumer Protection Act.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has already fined Chaayos and passed orders against Fiesta Barbeque Nation for this.

If you spot a restaurant sneaking in a mandatory charge, you can report it through the National Consumer Helpline (1915) or email, with proof.

Voluntary tips are still cool; it's the forced fees that aren't okay.