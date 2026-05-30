Union minister Shekhawat calls PM Modi India's biggest brand ambassador India May 30, 2026

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat just called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Nowadays, the biggest brand ambassador we have is our Prime Minister,".

He believes Modi is reshaping how the world sees India, saying, "For years, India was known to the world through Mahatma Gandhi. But now it is Mr. Modi who has become the identity of India."

Shekhawat added that when people abroad hear you're from India, they often reply with, "India! Oh, Mr Modi,"