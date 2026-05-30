Union minister Shekhawat calls PM Modi India's biggest brand ambassador
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat just called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Nowadays, the biggest brand ambassador we have is our Prime Minister,".
He believes Modi is reshaping how the world sees India, saying, "For years, India was known to the world through Mahatma Gandhi. But now it is Mr. Modi who has become the identity of India."
Shekhawat added that when people abroad hear you're from India, they often reply with, "India! Oh, Mr Modi,"
Shekhawat forecasts 100 cr inbound tourists
Shekhawat predicts foreign tourists visiting India could jump from 10 crore to 100 crore by 2047, largely thanks to Modi's international recognition and India's cultural diversity.
Indian embassies are now being rated on how well they promote tourism.
He also hinted that India's branding is shifting from "Incredible India" to "Inevitable India," reflecting its unique mix of cultures and growing global presence.