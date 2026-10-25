Union Minister Sonowal visits South Korea to strengthen shipbuilding ties
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on a four-day visit to South Korea, hoping to strengthen India's partnership with top Korean shipbuilders.
In Busan, he connected with Indian professionals working at major companies like Samsung Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai.
This trip builds on the VOYAGES framework, which was set up when South Korea's president visited India earlier this year.
Sonowal outlines Maritime India Vision 2030
Sonowal shared his vision of making India "a globally competitive center for shipbuilding, ship repair, maritime manufacturing and logistics" under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
He encouraged Indians working in Korea to bring their skills home and help modernize India's maritime sector.
His agenda includes meetings with leading shipbuilding firms and joining a World Maritime Day roundtable alongside big names like the International Maritime Organisation's secretary-general.