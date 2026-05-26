Union Minister Suresh Gopi cites crude disruptions, warns fuel rise

Suresh Gopi denies petrol at ₹150

Gopi was quick to calm fears about gasoline reaching ₹150 per liter, saying that's not happening.

He warned that if prices aren't adjusted soon, India could run out of crude stocks in just a week, making things even tougher.

Despite these challenges, he pointed out that India is handling the situation better than many other countries and promised efforts to limit the impact on consumers.