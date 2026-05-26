Union Minister Suresh Gopi cites crude disruptions, warns fuel rise
India
Fuel prices are about to go up, thanks to trouble getting crude oil during the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi explained that the government has faced big financial losses lately and really has no choice but to increase prices.
But he reassured everyone that they're working hard to keep the hike manageable.
Suresh Gopi denies petrol at ₹150
Gopi was quick to calm fears about gasoline reaching ₹150 per liter, saying that's not happening.
He warned that if prices aren't adjusted soon, India could run out of crude stocks in just a week, making things even tougher.
Despite these challenges, he pointed out that India is handling the situation better than many other countries and promised efforts to limit the impact on consumers.