Union Minister Suresh Gopi prompts opening at Paliyekkara toll plaza
Union Minister Suresh Gopi didn't just sit in traffic. He actually helped fix it.
On Sunday, spotting vehicles queued up for more than two kilometers on both sides of the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur, he asked operators, with a little backup from his security team, to open all the gates.
The result? Traffic was moving again in about 30 minutes.
Suresh Gopi urges better traffic coordination
Gopi said toll gates should be opened when traffic piles up, as the law allows, so people don't waste fuel or pollute more than necessary.
He admitted some drivers were frustrated with his convoy at first, but was glad to help out.
Now, he's urging local officials and police to work together on better traffic management on days of heavy traffic, and this should serve as an eye-opener for the authorities.