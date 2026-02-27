Union ministers to list reforms in the last few years at PM's behest
India
PM Modi has asked all Union ministers to put together a list of every major reform made in the last few years—laws, policies, and admin moves included.
They have been asked to submit these details using an official template.
It's all part of the "Reform Express" push, aiming for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.
AI, blockchain, data analytics to be used in measuring impact
These lists aren't just paperwork—they'll be used in Cabinet meetings to see how much real difference these reforms have made for people's daily lives and businesses.
Modi is also urging the use of AI, blockchain, and data analytics to measure impact more smartly.
Plus, the government hopes this momentum will shape a more competitive and innovative India for your future.