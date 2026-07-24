Union ministers to meet CJP in Delhi over NEET-UG leak

Many students feel that the government's promised reforms and fast-track courts don't actually hold anyone responsible for what happened.

Even after Prime Minister Modi's announcement that the Cabinet would consider a new legal framework, the protests haven't slowed down.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after officials promised to consider demands for more accountability and compensation for affected families, but calls for Pradhan's resignation remain strong, with bigger demonstrations expected this weekend.