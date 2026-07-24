Union ministers to meet CJP in Delhi over NEET-UG leak
Union ministers are set to meet Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders in Delhi today as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue to grow.
Students across India are demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying the issue hasn't been addressed properly.
Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation persist
Many students feel that the government's promised reforms and fast-track courts don't actually hold anyone responsible for what happened.
Even after Prime Minister Modi's announcement that the Cabinet would consider a new legal framework, the protests haven't slowed down.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after officials promised to consider demands for more accountability and compensation for affected families, but calls for Pradhan's resignation remain strong, with bigger demonstrations expected this weekend.