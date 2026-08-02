Union offers interest free ₹50,000 loans to Andhra Pradesh farmers

Tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been hit hard by falling prices and tough market conditions.

To help out, the Union government is offering interest-free loans of 50,000 rupees each to about 45,000 farmers (that's around 250 crore rupees total).

Plus, there's a new 10 rupees per kg incentive from the state government for low and off-style tobacco varieties to give farmers a bit more breathing room.