Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defends India's ethanol push
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri is standing by India's push for ethanol, saying it actually boosts racing car acceleration.
He reassured everyone that India would look to move beyond the current E-20 fuel blend after thorough testing, so there's no rush.
Puri also addressed worries about fuel mileage, explaining that many factors are involved.
State-run oil firms lost ₹74,781 crore
State-run oil firms lost ₹74,781 crore by June 2026 because they sold gasoline, diesel, and LPG below cost when global crude prices spiked.
Even though prices have calmed a bit since then, these companies are still dealing with expensive stock.
As for cheaper fuel at the pump? Puri says it'll only happen if crude oil prices drop steadily for a few months, so don't expect changes overnight.