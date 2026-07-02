Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defends India's ethanol push

State-run oil firms lost ₹74,781 crore

State-run oil firms lost ₹74,781 crore by June 2026 because they sold gasoline, diesel, and LPG below cost when global crude prices spiked.

Even though prices have calmed a bit since then, these companies are still dealing with expensive stock.

As for cheaper fuel at the pump? Puri says it'll only happen if crude oil prices drop steadily for a few months, so don't expect changes overnight.