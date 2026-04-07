Union tells Supreme Court Sabarimala temple menstruating-women ban reflects faith
The Union government is standing by the ban on menstruating women entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple, telling the Supreme Court this restriction is about religious faith and tradition, not something for courts to decide.
The Center wants a 2018 ruling that allowed women of all ages into the temple overturned, saying these practices deserve respect as part of a long-held belief.
Government questions constitutional-morality, seeks adultery review
The government also questioned the idea of constitutional morality, calling it vague and argued that religious groups should set their own rules unless they violate fundamental rights.
On top of that, it's asking the court to reconsider its 2018 decision decriminalizing adultery, saying legal interpretations should stick to what's actually written in the Constitution.