Union tourism ministry alleges Kerala issued bar licenses without checks
India
The central government has called out Kerala for allegedly handing out bar licenses without proper checks.
According to the Union Ministry of Tourism, some hotels got their licenses just by applying for "star" status.
Some hotel operators delayed inspections, which is a big red flag for following the rules.
Kerala excise minister announces wider probe
After these claims surfaced in court, Kerala's excise minister, M Liju, announced a wider probe.
Officials now have to explain if hotels actually met all requirements before getting their licenses.
The issue has sparked a political uproar.