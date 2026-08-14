Dressed as astronauts, Jaipur residents protest against potholes
What's the story
Over 100 residents of Gokulpura in Jaipur's Jhotwara assembly area staged a unique protest against the poor condition of roads and drainage. The protest, which lasted two hours, was held on Pratap Circle Road with two protesters dressed as astronauts stepping into large water-filled potholes. The aim was to highlight how the potholes had become so big after recent rains that they looked like craters on the Moon and Mars.
Unmet demands
Residents tried to meet Rathore on several occasions
According to TOI, the protesters have been trying for around three months to draw the attention of local officials, including Jhotwara MLA and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
However, some residents alleged they failed to meet Rathore as his staff told them he was "busy" on some occasions.
Devendra Pratap Singh, one of the protesters, said, "If potholes resemble the Moon and Mars, why spend billions on rockets when Jhotwara is already offering the full experience, complete with monsoon water features."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
झोटवाड़ा में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, अंतरिक्ष यात्री बनकर सड़क-सिवरेज व्यवस्था पर जताया विरोध!— Jhalko Rajasthan (@JhalkoRajasthan) August 13, 2026
झोटवाड़ा में बदहाल रोड, सीवरेज और ड्रेनेज व्यवस्था के विरोध में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अनोखा तरीका अपनाया। अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों का रूप धारण कर रॉकेट के साथ प्रदर्शन किया गया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने… pic.twitter.com/tw2w8dzQrZ
Rajasthan
Heavy rain impacts many districts in Rajasthan
Officials said heavy rain in Rajasthan has affected many districts, disrupting normal life, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, and impacting traffic.
In Jaipur, several areas, like Ajmeri Gate, the walled city, the railway station, Bais Godam Circle, Rambagh, and Tonk Phatak, experienced significant waterlogging due to the heavy rain.
In Udaipur, the water level in the Udai Sagar dam climbed past 21 feet, almost reaching its full capacity of 24 feet.