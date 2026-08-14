Dressed as astronauts, Jaipur residents protest against potholes

According to TOI, the protesters have been trying for around three months to draw the attention of local officials, including Jhotwara MLA and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

However, some residents alleged they failed to meet Rathore as his staff told them he was "busy" on some occasions.

Devendra Pratap Singh, one of the protesters, said, "If potholes resemble the Moon and Mars, why spend billions on rockets when Jhotwara is already offering the full experience, complete with monsoon water features."