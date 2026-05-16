United Doctors Front petitions Supreme Court to dissolve NTA India May 16, 2026

After the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled due to a paper leak, and as the probe led to several arrests, the United Doctors Front (UDF) has gone to the Supreme Court asking for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved.

They argue that repeated mistakes by the NTA are unfair to students and want stronger steps taken so this does not keep happening.