United Doctors Front petitions Supreme Court to dissolve NTA
India
After the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled due to a paper leak, and as the probe led to several arrests, the United Doctors Front (UDF) has gone to the Supreme Court asking for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved.
They argue that repeated mistakes by the NTA are unfair to students and want stronger steps taken so this does not keep happening.
UDF seeks parliamentary testing body
The UDF is pushing for a new testing body set up by Parliament, one that is more transparent, legally accountable, and answerable directly to lawmakers.
They are also asking for a court-monitored committee to make sure future exams are run fairly and securely, since NEET is such a big deal for over 2 million medical aspirants every year.