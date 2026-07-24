United Muslim Forum says police mishandled alleged NEET leak protests
India
The United Muslim Forum (UMF), a group of religious leaders, has criticized the police for their handling of the protests.
Students and others were protesting an alleged NEET paper leak, and UMF says the government is ignoring big issues like unemployment and corruption, choosing to silence voices instead of listening.
UMF urges public participation
The forum is encouraging everyone to stand up for constitutional values, support communal harmony, and help keep elections fair by cooperating with voter list updates.
Their message: Real change comes from public participation and protecting democracy together.