United Naga Council temporarily lifts Manipur highway blockade after talks

UNC leaders are asking for justice for the six killed civilians, removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, and an end to a peace deal with about 25 Kuki-Zomi groups.

They also raised concerns about four more Naga villagers killed near the Myanmar border this week.

The government has promised to maintain law and order in the State's vulnerable areas, especially along the international border.

As UNC leader Ng. Lorho put it, "We decided to lift the blockade temporarily from 6pm on September 26 after the government said our demands would be addressed," said UNC president Ng. Lorho.