University of Manchester sets up 1st India center in Bengaluru
India
The University of Manchester is setting up its very first India center right in the heart of Bengaluru.
The goal? To connect more closely with India's booming tech scene and build stronger partnerships with local universities and companies.
PEL offers internships and live projects
This space will bring together students, academics, and industry leaders to tackle real-world challenges.
One highlight is the Partner-Enabled Learning (PEL) model, which means students can work on live projects and score internships.
University leaders say this move will open up fresh opportunities for learning and research.