Unknown men shoot couple at Amar Colony hotel, man injured
India
A scary moment unfolded at a hotel in South Delhi's Amar Colony on Tuesday when three unknown men opened fire on a young couple.
The man was hit and quickly taken to the hospital, while the attackers escaped after firing several rounds.
Police review CCTV, form multiple teams
Police are now checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and have set up multiple teams to track down those responsible.
They are working to figure out why this happened and bring the culprits to justice.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.