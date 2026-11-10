Odisha civil services aspirants can now give unlimited exam attempts
What's the story
The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved several proposals, including allowing unlimited attempts at the state civil services examination. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar. Chief Secretary Anu Garg announced that candidates can now appear for the exam until they reach the prescribed upper age limit. "The key change eliminates all restrictions on the number of attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination," Garg said.
Power project
First pumped storage power project in Odisha
The Cabinet also approved a ₹4,708.64 crore pumped storage power project in Kalahandi district.
The Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project will be Odisha's first such initiative and is expected to be commissioned by the 2030-31 financial year.
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd will develop the facility, which is likely to generate about 1,040 million units of electricity annually during peak demand periods.
Wi-Fi initiative
Free Wi-Fi in 601 colleges
The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Shikshanet project, which aims to provide free Wi-Fi across 601 colleges.
Each student will get up to 1GB of high-speed internet data daily for academic purposes.
The scheme is expected to benefit around six lakh students and faculty members.
It will involve installation of infrastructure, bandwidth arrangements, network management, and cybersecurity measures.
Water conservation
Water conservation project in Balangir
A ₹99.99 crore water conservation project was also approved by the Cabinet in Balangir.
The project will be built on the Indra/Sundar river to conserve excess river water during monsoon.
It is expected to ensure sustainable domestic water supply to around 12 villages and support animal husbandry and fisheries activities.
Procurement policy
Paddy procurement policy for farmers
The Cabinet also cleared a Paddy Procurement Policy for the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27.
The government will procure at least 78 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal.
Payments will be made directly to farmers' bank accounts within 24-48 hours.
Another proposal extended the tenure of around 5,000 private fair price shop dealers under the public distribution system by one year until September 30, 2027.