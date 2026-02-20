Unnao case: Ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar's brother ordered to surrender
Jaideep Sengar, brother of former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, has been ordered by the Delhi High Court to surrender in connection with the Unnao custodial death case.
He'd been out on interim bail for medical reasons, but after his request for more time was denied on Friday, he now has to return to jail.
Jaideep was out on medical bail
Jaideep was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in 2020 for his role in the 2018 custodial death of a rape survivor's father—who died after police brutality.
The court refused leniency since the victim was his family's sole breadwinner.
Jaideep claimed he needed bail due to stage IV oral cancer, but the CBI's counsel contested the bail extension and said the prescription submitted in support of the plea was fabricated.
Meanwhile, his brother Kuldeep is already serving life for raping the victim's daughter—a separate case that made headlines nationwide.