Unnao rape case: Protest at Delhi HC over Sengar's bail

The survivor's mother said Sengar's bail should be cancelled and added, "If we don't get justice in the Supreme Court, we will go to another country." She also demanded the immediate execution of those responsible for her husband's killing. Security personnel near the court premises were reportedly seen asking protesters to disperse or face legal action.

Protester outrage

Activists and protesters question Sengar's bail

Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana also took part in the protest at the Delhi HC. She said, "Women across India are deeply hurt that the sentence of a rapist has been overturned." Another protester questioned Sengar's bail despite his convictions for rape and the murder of the survivor's father. They asked, "On what grounds was Kuldeep Sengar granted bail?" The protest highlighted concerns over women's safety and justice in India.