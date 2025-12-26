Unnao rape case: Protest at Delhi HC over Sengar's bail
What's the story
A major protest erupted outside the Delhi High Court on Friday after it granted former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar conditional bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The survivor's mother has expressed outrage over the court's decision, stating, "We will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. We have lost faith in the high court."
Justice plea
Survivor's mother demands justice
The survivor's mother said Sengar's bail should be cancelled and added, "If we don't get justice in the Supreme Court, we will go to another country." She also demanded the immediate execution of those responsible for her husband's killing. Security personnel near the court premises were reportedly seen asking protesters to disperse or face legal action.
Protester outrage
Activists and protesters question Sengar's bail
Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana also took part in the protest at the Delhi HC. She said, "Women across India are deeply hurt that the sentence of a rapist has been overturned." Another protester questioned Sengar's bail despite his convictions for rape and the murder of the survivor's father. They asked, "On what grounds was Kuldeep Sengar granted bail?" The protest highlighted concerns over women's safety and justice in India.