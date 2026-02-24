Unnao rape survivor relieved as SC stays rapist's bail India Feb 24, 2026

The Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended his life sentence and granted conditional bail in the rape case, and in a separate hearing refused to suspend the 10-year sentence or grant immediate bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping the Unnao survivor when she was a minor.

A 10-year jail term was awarded to Sengar's brother in the custodial death case; Sengar himself received life imprisonment (convicted in December 2019).

The court told the Delhi High Court to decide Sengar's appeal against his conviction within three months.

The 25-year-old survivor attended the hearing and said she felt relieved by the decision.