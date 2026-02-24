Unnao rape survivor relieved as SC stays rapist's bail
The Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended his life sentence and granted conditional bail in the rape case, and in a separate hearing refused to suspend the 10-year sentence or grant immediate bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping the Unnao survivor when she was a minor.
A 10-year jail term was awarded to Sengar's brother in the custodial death case; Sengar himself received life imprisonment (convicted in December 2019).
The court told the Delhi High Court to decide Sengar's appeal against his conviction within three months.
The 25-year-old survivor attended the hearing and said she felt relieved by the decision.
Survivor urges for death penalty for rapist
The survivor is urging for the death penalty for Sengar, saying it's needed for justice after her father died in custody.
She shared, "If I had died like Nirbhaya, everyone would have believed that I was raped. I am alive. It took years to prove what happened to me."
Sengar got life imprisonment in December 2019.
Survivor focused on rebuilding her life
Now living in Delhi under CRPF protection with her two young children and mother, she's focused on rebuilding her life—scoring 89% in her exams and starting college at Delhi University.
She plans to study law so she can support other survivors whose cases are forgotten once media attention fades.