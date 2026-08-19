Unnao students block traffic, demand more teachers and better food
India
Students at Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, took to the streets to demand basics like more teachers and better food at their school.
Their protest ended up causing a massive traffic jam and significant disruptions.
Viral videos show students' concerns ignored
Even though students have raised these concerns before, nothing has changed.
This time, their protest videos went viral, making it clear that young people aren't afraid to speak up for their rights.
The situation highlights ongoing problems in schools, like missing staff and bad meals.