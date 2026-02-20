'Unpaid housework is valuable': Delhi HC rules in maintenance case

Court's ₹50,000/month interim maintenance order

This is a big deal for anyone who thinks only paid jobs count. The court made it clear: running a household and raising kids is real work that supports the whole family, even if there's no paycheck.

The husband now has to pay ₹50,000/month to his wife and ₹40,000/month for their child—showing support for women who pause careers for family.

The court's observations and the interim maintenance orders in this case involved a husband employed abroad and a wife and child in India.