'Unpaid housework is valuable': Delhi HC rules in maintenance case
The Delhi High Court just ruled that unpaid housework and childcare by a wife are valuable—and yes, she's entitled to maintenance.
This came after a woman's husband moved to Kuwait for work, leaving her and their child behind in India.
The court didn't buy his claim that she was "idle" because she didn't have a job outside the home.
Court's ₹50,000/month interim maintenance order
This is a big deal for anyone who thinks only paid jobs count. The court made it clear: running a household and raising kids is real work that supports the whole family, even if there's no paycheck.
The husband now has to pay ₹50,000/month to his wife and ₹40,000/month for their child—showing support for women who pause careers for family.
