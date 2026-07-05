12-year-old girl found dead in pond; family alleges rape-murder

Official response

Situation brought under control after intervention

The unrest was brought under control after senior officials intervened. Inspector-General Kankarprasad Barui assured the crowd that "no person involved in this crime will be spared." He also invited locals to Bhabani Bhavan to voice their demands. The girl's body has been sent for a postmortem examination at the Baruipur subdivisional hospital. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway into both her death and the lynching incident.