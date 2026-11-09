U.N.'s FAO reports global food prices fell 1.2% in October
India
Food prices around the world just dropped in October, with October seeing a 1.2% dip, according to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization.
Cheaper cereals, dairy, and meat are driving this trend thanks to better harvests and less demand.
But there's an exception: sugar prices keep rising, hitting their highest point since late 2024.
Sugar rises 6.6% in October
Sugar is up 6.6% just this past month (28.8% higher than a year earlier).
On the flip side, cereal prices fell by 4.5%, helped by good crops in Argentina and expectations of a possible relaxation in restrictions on Black Sea export shipments.
Dairy and meat also got a bit more affordable worldwide as butter, cheese, and various meats saw price drops.