'Unsafe, cut off': 1,000 Indian students stuck in Iran
Over 1,000 Indian students—many from Kashmir—are stuck in Iran after conflict broke out, and the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Prime Minister Modi asking for immediate evacuation.
The association says around 3,000 Indian students are affected overall (about 2,000 from J&K), though Ministry of External Affairs data put the number of Indians enrolled in Iran at about 2,050 and other reports say roughly 1,100-1,200 remain in conflict zones; most are studying medicine.
Students say they feel unsafe and cut off
Many stayed behind despite embassy warnings because crucial medical exams that decide their future careers are happening this month.
Now, with airspace closed and bombings nearby, students say they feel unsafe and cut off—some even report universities aren't helping much.
The embassy is gathering info but says evacuation can begin only when Iranian airspace or land borders reopen or other safe routes become available, leaving these students in a tough spot far from home.