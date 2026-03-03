'Unsafe, cut off': 1,000 Indian students stuck in Iran India Mar 03, 2026

Over 1,000 Indian students—many from Kashmir—are stuck in Iran after conflict broke out, and the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Prime Minister Modi asking for immediate evacuation.

The association says around 3,000 Indian students are affected overall (about 2,000 from J&K), though Ministry of External Affairs data put the number of Indians enrolled in Iran at about 2,050 and other reports say roughly 1,100-1,200 remain in conflict zones; most are studying medicine.